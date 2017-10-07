Nadal through to China Open final

Rafael Nadal is through to the final of the China Open following his three set win over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.

The world number one survived a second set comeback to defeat Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in a touch over two hours on the hard courts of Beijing.

Dimitrov would fire ten aces but Nadal was better in the big moments, converting five break points on his way to his sixth final of the year.

Just one break of serve decided the opening set, but Dimitrov upped the ante in the second set. Despite losing his opening service game, the Bulgarian played some superb tennis to break back twice and force a decider.

What a point! Dimitrov battles back and has forced Nadal to a decider. Watch set 3 📺: https://t.co/gWYogOtcvn pic.twitter.com/9sx46uLO1V — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 7, 2017

While Dimitrov came into the third set with all the momentum, Nadal brought it to a screeching halt, earning a double break to go 4-0 up thanks to a number of silky forehand winners.

Dimitrov fought to the end though, almost breaking Nadal in the sixth game, but the Spaniard broke him once more to notch up his 60th singles win of the 2017 season.

Nadal will face either Alexander Zverev or Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.