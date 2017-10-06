Zverev to face Kyrgios in final four

Alexander Zverev will face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final of the China Open following their respective victories on Friday.

Third seed Zverev proved too good for world number 39 Andrey Rublev, needing just 68 minutes to defeat him 6-2, 6-3 on the hard courts of Beijing.

The German fired nine aces and converted four out of the five break points he faced on his way to a routine win.

The opening set saw Zverev grab an early lead to go 3-1 up before claiming another break to take the set.

Down 5-1 in the second set, Rublev battled back to save a match point, break Zverev to make it 5-3. But a cool and calm Zverev served out the match the next game.

Zverev face Kyrgios next after the Australian advanced courtesy of an injury to Steve Darcis. The Belgian star was 6-0, 3-0 down after just 33 minutes when he called it a day.

Kyrgios and Zverev have already met three times in 2017, with Kyrgios claiming the first two matches before Zverev earned his first win over the world number 19 in straight sets at the Canadian Masters in August.