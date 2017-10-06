Nishikori eyes return in time for Australian Open

Kei Nishikori is targeting an injury return in time for January’s Australian Open.

The Japanese star has been sidelined since August after tearing a tendon in his wrist during the Cincinnati Masters.

That problem brought a premature end to Nishikori’s season and saw him drop down to number 14 in the world rankings.

Out with injury for the rest of the year, but let's sit back and enjoy some of @keinishikori's best @ATPWorldTour moments in 2017… pic.twitter.com/7GwewblDRd — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 13, 2017

But after missing the US Open, Nishikori could be back in action for the first Grand Slam of next season after being entered into the Brisbane International – the final warm-up for the Australian Open.

That has signalled the 27-year-old’s aim to compete for a major, in Melbourne.

“Kei’s rehabilitation is on track and the medical team is satisfied with the current progress,” said a statement from Nishikori’s manager.

@keinishikori nice meeting you today and good luck with the rehab,hope to see u @2017EURMasters in Lommel this week @WorldSnooker1 pic.twitter.com/aBe87bEP0q — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) October 3, 2017

“Having said that, we will only get a clear picture as to the exact point of return to the tour once Kei is back on the court and practising at 100 percent capacity.

“The goal is to be practising at full capacity in December and be ready for Australia. We will learn more in the next month if this is feasible.”