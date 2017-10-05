Emotional Raonic suffers another injury setback

Milos Raonic was clearly distraught as he suffered yet another injury setback at the Japan Open on Saturday.

The Canadian lasted just one game in his second-round match against Yuichi Sugita – in which he was broken – before being forced to call it a day.

After apologising to Sugita, Raonic limped off the court clearly in pain, and seemed to be holding back tears:

Poor @milosraonic is forced to retire after just one game in Tokyo. Japan's @sugitayuichi88 advances to his fifth ATP quarter-final of 2017 pic.twitter.com/a4dFLfphD6 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 5, 2017

The former Wimbledon finalist was ranked as high as third in the world but has dropped out of the top 10 in the past year due to his injury troubles.

This was his first week back in action since the Rogers Cup in Montreal in August.