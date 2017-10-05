Svitolina advances, Pliskova knocked out

Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarter-finals of the China Open while fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out on Thursday.

Third seed Svitolina needed nearly two hours on the hard courts of Beijing to defeat Elena Vesnina 6-2, 7-5.

Vesnina racked up no less than 20 unforced errors on her way to a straight set loss.

Waiting for Svitolina in the last eight is Carolina Garcia. The Frenchwoman beat her fellow countryman Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Sorana Cirstea earned her first win over a top five player when she upset Pliskova 6-1, 7-5. Pliskova capitulated with 17 unforced errors while Cirstea would break her on six occasions for a landmark victory.

The Romanian now faces rising star Jelena Ostapenko after local hopeful Peng Shuai retired hurt in the opening set during her meeting with the Latvian.

Finally, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was defeated by Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-4. The Czech fired eight aces and won 87% of her first service points in a dominant display.