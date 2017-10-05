Nadal marches on in China

Top seed Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarter-finals of the China Open following a routine straight set win on Thursday.

The Spaniard was better in the big moments, saving all six break points he faced to defeat rising star Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on the hard courts of Beijing.

The Russian started well and was in position to break Nadal’s serve in the opening service game when he was up 0-40, but the world number one rallied to hold.

Nadal would earn just the one break and consolidate to take 4-1 lead and close out the set.

It was deja vu in the second set as Khachanov had Nadal under pressure to hold once again, but Nadal saved another three break points and went on to win the following game as well, moving to a 3-1 lead on his way to victory.

Waiting for Nadal in the last eight is the big serving John Isner. Earlier in the day, the sixth seed eased past Argentine Leonardo Meyer 6-0, 6-3, firing eight aces in the process.

The American is yet to defeat Nadal in six attempts.