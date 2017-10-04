Nishikori welcomes Federer to Japan

Roger Federer took to social media to announce he had arrived in Japan, and Kei Nishikori was one of the first to welcome him.

While the likes of Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic are in Tokyo this week taking part in the Japan Open, Federer arrived in the Japanese capital for a very different reason.

The Swiss ace is attending a ‘secret’ event where the new Nike shoe, the Zoom Vapor RF X Air Jordan 3 Atmos, will be launched.

Last visit to Tokyo was 11 years ago… excited to be back! 🇯🇵 🗼 pic.twitter.com/fViAVKFFBq — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 4, 2017

Spotting that Federer had arrived in Tokyo, Japanese star Nishikori wasted little time in welcoming him to his country.

Welcome to 🇯🇵! Very nice you are supporting tennis in Japan. Sorry I could not be there to welcome you to my country. Have fun! 👊 — Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) October 4, 2017

From Tokyo, Federer will travel to China for next week’s Shanghai Rolex Masters.