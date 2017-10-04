Dimitrov too good for Del Potro

Grigor Dimitrov won a battle of titans on Wednesday as he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to advance to the China Open quarter-finals.

Prior to August, the Bulgarian had lost all five of his ATP Tour match-ups with the big-hitting Argentine. But he now appears to have solved the problem of defeating Del Potro, having won his last two encounters against him.

Third seed Dimitrov prevailed 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 in a closely contested encounter to set up a quarter-final match with fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Dimitrov found himself trailing 2-5 in the second set, but claimed consecutive breaks with his back to the wall to turn the tables on his opponent, ultimately serving out the match in comfortable fashion.

Also in action was Australian Nick Kyrgios, who battled back from a set down to defeat Mischa Zverev 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Kyrgios fired 11 aces and was deadly when contesting break points, converting all four he earned to wrap up victory in 82 minutes.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” said Kyrgios. “He plays a very old-school type of tennis, likes to come forward a lot.

“I got broken early in the first. Then I kind of knew I had to loosen up and find my rhythm a little bit. I started serving much better, started just relaxing. I knew I was going to feel pretty comfortable at some stage out there. Obviously just really happy to get through.”

Kyrgios goes on to face Steve Darcis as he bids to advance to his fifth ATP World Tour semi-final of the season.