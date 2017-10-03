Evans handed one year ban for doping

British tennis star Dan Evans has earned a one year ban after testing positive for cocaine, the International Tennis Federation revealed on Tuesday.

Evans’ blood sample from the Barcelona Open on 24 April tested positive for the banned substance. The world number 108 has now officially received a one year ban, being backdated to that date.

“I am determined to return to the sport I love,” the 27-year-old told BBC Sport.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period.”

The ITF revealed that cocaine is not a performance enhancing drug and it was taken out of competition, thus avoiding a potential four year ban.

Evans claimed that ‘leftover’ cocaine had accidentally mixed with his permitted medication in the same pocket as his toiletry bag. The ITF accepted this explanation.

The British number four has had to forfeit over $100 000 in prize money and the ranking points he won between the date of the failed test and the announcement of his sample on 23 June.