Nadal survives match points to advance in Beijing

World number one Rafael Nadal saved two match points in the second set tiebreaker to defeat France's Lucas Pouille in the first round of the China Open in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Spaniard needed two hours and 33 minutes to somehow get past the 23-year-old Frenchman 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5.

Incredible. Absolutely incredible. @RafaelNadal saves 2 match points as he beats Lucas Pouille 4-6 7-6(6) 7-5 to reach the #ChinaOpen 2R. pic.twitter.com/pAV3Ce6pw9 — China Open (@ChinaOpen) October 3, 2017

In the opening set, things went with serve until the fifth game where Pouille claimed Nadal's serve in convincing fashion to go on and claim the set 6-4.

The next set was a tight affair and in the eighth game Nadal had three break points on his opponents serve but failed to convert any.

Things proceeded to a tiebreaker for the set to be decided. When leading 6-4 in the breaker, Pouille had two match points but drilled a routine backhand into the net, which allowed Nadal to get the vital mini-break and then hold his next two serves to lead 7-6.

The 31-year-old then managed another break to win the tiebreaker 8-6 and the set.

The players headed into a final-set shootout and in a tight affair, things went with serve until the 11th game where Nadal broke and served out the match winning it 7-5.

An impressive #ChinaOpen debut. @delpotrojuan through to the 2R with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win over Pablo Cuevas. He's got Grigor Dimitrov next… pic.twitter.com/q3SJZn3CGK — China Open (@ChinaOpen) October 3, 2017

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro defeated Uruguay's Pablos Cuevas 7-6(4) 6-4 as the world No.24 wildcard served 11 aces and did not drop serve in the 98-minute victory.

Men's first round results in Beijing:

Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5

Leonardo Mayer (ARG) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4

John Isner (USA x6) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-2, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x3) bt Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Nick Kyrgios (AUS x8) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-1, 6-2