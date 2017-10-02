Robson safe after Las Vegas shooting

Former British No 1 Laura Robson has confirmed she is safe after getting caught up in the Las Vegas shooting.

Fifty people were killed and hundreds more injured as a gunman opened fire on an open air concert that was taking place on the Vegas strip on Sunday night.

Robson posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the concert shortly before the incident, leading users on social media to inquire about her well-being after news of the terrible tragedy broke.

Robson took to Twitter to assure people she was fine – albeit in shock after witnessing the carnage first-hand.

I'm okay. We were right there.. sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary shit — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) October 2, 2017

The 23-year-old said she had heard what she thought were “fireworks” before people around her started to run.

“My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We’re all in shock,” Robson added.