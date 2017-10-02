Bautista Agut maintains London hopes in Beijing

Fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut looked solid as he dispatched Chinese wild card Ze Zhang 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the China Open on Monday.

The Spaniard is currently ranked 15th in the Emirates ATP Race To London, and still has an outside chance of qualifying for the World Tour Finals.

Against Zhang, Bautista Agut needed just 61 minutes to secure victory, converting four of five break point opportunities, while saving both against him.

Also through on Monday was qualifier Steve Darcis, who secured a 6-0, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Other winners included Mischa Zverev, Dusan Lajovic, Fabio Fognini and Aljaz Bedene.

Top seed and World No 1 Rafael Nadal starts his bid for victory on Tuesday.