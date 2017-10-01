Svitolina downs Zhu in China

Third seed Elina Svitolina reached the second round of the China Open with a straight sets win against Chinese wildcard Zhu Lin in Beijing on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian hammered Zhu 6-3, 6-2 in a match lasting 77 minutes.

Playing solid tennis throughout, Svitolina struck 19 winners converting three of four break points to book a potentially tricky second round against Wuhan Open finalist Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

"I was very happy to be back and playing well," she said after the match. "It’s my first tournament after the US Open, so it was very exciting.

"I was excited to play, and I’m happy to have played solid tennis today. I’m looking forward to my next match."

In other results, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark defeated home player Wang Qiang, 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-1.

Wozniacki briefly struggled but came through in just under two hours winning 71% of points on both her first and second serve.

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic made the second round with a straight sets victory over Carla Suárez Navarro of Spain, winning 6-3, 6-4.

"I think the conditions suit me well, because it’s pretty fast — the balls are flying," Pliskova said after the match. "I think I was serving well, and playing aggressively from the baseline."

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska began her title defence in Beijing with a convincing 7-5 6-3 win over Carina Witthoeft.

Britain's Johanna Konta lost 6-1 6-2 against Monica Niculescu of Romania in the opening round.

All the first round results from the WTA China Open in Beijing on Sunday:

Julia Goerges (GER) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x5) bt Wang Qiang (CHN) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1

Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-3, 6-2

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-3, 7-5

Monica Niculescu (ROM) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x6) 6-1, 6-2

Samantha Stosur (AUS) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2

Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Kiki Bertens (NED) 6-4, 6-0

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x4) bt Carla Suarez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS x7) 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 6-1

Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4, 6-4

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL x11) bt Carina Witthoeft (GER) 7-5, 6-3

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-4, 6-3