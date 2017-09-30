Garcia wins thriller to clinch Wuhan crown

Caroline Garcia clinched the first WTA Premier 5 title of her career after beating Australian Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Wuhan Open.

Garcia and Barty battled for nearly three hours in Saturday’s final before the Frenchwoman finally came out on top, completing a 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory.

In a match that featured no less than 14 breaks of serve, Garcia was ultimately able to take control of the contest in the third set, claiming two unanswered breaks to end Barty’s challenge.

It was a very different story in the first two sets, however, with Barty providing an incredibly stern challenge.

The very first game of the match set the tone for what was to come, with Barty being taken to deuce seven times before she finally held serve.

Garcia would get the break a couple of games later, but Barty would soon hit back with a break of her own, and the players would exchange breaks again before the first set was decided by a tie-break which went the Australian’s way.

The second set was even more of a pitched battle, with the players trading eight breaks before another tie-break decided the set, this time going to Garcia.

It was perhaps surprising, then, that Garcia dominated the third set with two unanswered breaks, as Barty’s challenge finally faltered.

Breaks in the third and seventh games saw the match finish rather tamely, with Garcia converting her first match point to claim the biggest win of her career to date.