Sharapova among first-round winners in Beijing

Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep were among those to book their places in the second round of the China Open in Beijing on Saturday.
Unseeded Sharapova secured a battling 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-4 victory over 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova.
These two love a battle as @MariaSharapova edges ahead in the final set #ChinaOpen! pic.twitter.com/fYtXB6efct
— WTA (@WTA) September 30, 2017
Second seed Halep also needed three sets to get past Alison Riske, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
No.2 seed @Simona_Halep prevails past Riske in stern a test 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 #ChinaOpen! pic.twitter.com/JSPheSsfSH
— WTA (@WTA) September 30, 2017
Also in action was 12th seed Petra Kvitova, who knocked out Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 7-5, and Angelique Kerber, who was a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Japan’s Naomi Osaka.
Other winners on the day included Daria Gavrilova, Sorana Cirstea and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Top seed Garbine Muguruza will only play her first-round match on Monday.