Federer won’t chase world number one spot

Roger Federer expects to play a limited schedule for the remainder of 2017, rather than chasing the world number one spot.

Federer will feature in next week’s Shanghai Masters, while he also expects to participate in his home tournament in Basel. The 19-time Grand Slam winner is considering playing in the Rolex Paris Masters too and the ATP Tour finals.

But the 36-year-old does not want to alter his policy of picking and choosing his competitions – a strategy which has seen him triumph at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open after missing much of last season through injury.

Federer is even willing to sacrifice the world number one spot, with Rafa Nadal almost 2,000 points clear in the ranking charts.

An unforgettable week with Team Europe at the first #LaverCup… pic.twitter.com/mswiUSwIFz — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 27, 2017

“I will concentrate on myself, and play just when I am ready,” said Federer.

“The next [few] weeks are extremely important, with Shanghai and Basel, maybe Paris, and the ATP Finals in London.”