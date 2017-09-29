Garcia sets up final with Barty in China

Caroline Garcia will face the unseeded Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open following her semi-final win on Friday.

The Frenchwoman defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 on the hard courts of the Chinese city to reach her sixth WTA final.

Garcia bounced back from losing her opening service game to break Sakkari twice and earn a 4-2 lead on her way to winning the set.

The Greek continued to struggle to hold serve in the second set as Garcia earned three breaks for a routine win.

Garcia now faces Australia’s Barty, who was superb in her 6-3, 6-0 win over Jelena Ostapenko, where she fired 15 winners on her way to her first WTA Tour level final.

“It been an unbelievable week.we’ve played some really good tennis,” Barty said after the match.

“I think for us, we’ve been able to play a really consistent level throughout every match. We haven’t had any real drops. We’ve been able to change things tactically a little bit and be able to implement those really well.

“I think every match is the same for me. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the first round at Wimbledon or the final here tomorrow. I think for me I try and approach the match the exact same way. I go through my same routines. Have a discussion with my coach before we go out on court, then we try to do the best we can.”