Wozniacki survives ailing Cibulkova in Tokyo

Carolina Wozniacki reached the semi-finals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open after Dominika Cibulkova was forced to retire due to injury.

The Dane was up 3-6, 7-6(5), 3-1 in the final set when an ailing Cibulkova called it quits while battling a right thigh injury on the hard courts of Tokyo city.

Cibulkova will lament her lost opportunities, with Wozniacki saving two match points in the second set.

The opening set saw the Slovak star dominate, racing to a 4-1 lead on her way to taking the set. Then in the second set, Cibulkova was serving for the match 6-5 up but Wozniacki rallied twice to save match point and force a tiebreaker, which she won.

“I thought we both played really well – it was definitely exciting tennis,” Wozniacki said after the match.

“She had match points in that second set, somehow I managed to pull it out and turn the match around.

“I just kept going for it and going for the lines. She was playing really well so after that point [the match points] I just had to go all out.”

Up next for Wozniacki is new world number one Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.

The other semi-final will feature former world number one Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after they eased through their matches.