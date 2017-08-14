Svitolina captures Rogers Cup

Elina Svitolina capped a remarkable week in Toronto by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 in the final of the Rogers Cup.

The Ukrainian, who was only ranked fifth at the tournament, claimed the scalps of Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and defending champion Simona Halep en route to Sunday’s final.

Those performances ensured she was brimming confidence and it showed as she broke her Danish opponent six times throughout the match.

Wozniacki served well but Svitolina’s anticipation and accurate returning ensured she was always in control of proceedings.

The title triumph is Svitolina’s fifth in her career.

On the contrary, Wozniacki has now not won since last October despite featuring in six finals in 2017 alone.