Pella and Mahut advance in Washington

Argentina’s Guido Pella and Nicolas Mahut of France were among the more well known names to advance in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington on Monday.

Pella overcame the challenge of India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan without much trouble, triumphing 6-4,6-1, while Mahut dispatched Italy’s Thomas Fabiano, also in straight sets.

Meanwhile, young American Jared Donaldson made the second round after defeating Israel’s Dudi Sela in three sets 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3.

The 20-year old Donaldson now faces Aussie Marc Polmans, who made the second round on a bye after last week’s Atlanta Open champion John Isner pulled out with a knee injury.

Tommy Paul, who reached his maiden ATP World Tour quarter-final in Atlanta, led Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 3-0 before Ruud retired after suffering headaches and dizziness from dehydration.

He will play No. 7 seed Lucas Pouille in the next round on Wednesday.

American Stefan Kozlov also had to pull out mid-way through his match against qualifier Yuki Bhambri of India. Bambi, who will play defending champion Gael Monfils in the second round, was leading 7-5, 2-0 when Kozlov retired with a viral illness.

Wednesday will see the seeds take the courts, with top seed Dominic Thiem and Milos Raonic scheduled to play second round matches.