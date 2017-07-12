Pliskova becomes World No.1 without hitting a ball

Karolina Pliskova is the new WTA World No. 1, despite not hitting a ball, replacing Germany's Angelique Kerber after Tuesday's Wimbledon results.

Romanian Simona Halep would have been the new world No.1 had she beaten Briton Johanna Konta on Tuesday, but lost 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 to the Brit, which means the 25-year-old Pliskova claims top spot in the points-based ranking system despite being knocked out in the second round at SW19 by Magdalena Rybarikova.

The reason why Pliskova has taken the new top spot in the sport is due to her consistent results this year, and she will be officially ranked top on Monday when the new WTA rankings are released.

Pliskova made a post on her Instagram account saying that being the new world No.1 meant a lot to her.

"Although right now I am not celebrating a victory on the court, I have become the world number one. And this really means a lot to me. Actually, I can’t even realise what I have achieved," Pliskova wrote on Instagram.

“I worked very hard, as did all the people around me. Thanks to everyone who believed in me, as well as to those who doubted. Being the world number one is also a big responsibility for me. I’m aware of that and I can promise I will do my best not to disappoint in this role.

“Hopefully I’ll succeed. Once again I’d like to thank my family, my team of the closest people around me. Without you I wouldn’t be where I am.”

This means that Pliskova becomes the first Czech to claim the top spot since the ranking system was introduced in 1978.

Pliskova has so far won three titles in 2017: Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne, plus she was a French Open semifinalist and reached the Australian Open quarter-finals.

