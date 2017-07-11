Vintage Williams cruises into semi-finals

Venus Williams became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist since 1994 when she defeated Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

The American was too good for the young Ostapenko, surviving a late break to win 6-3, 7-5 on the grass courts of the All England Club.

Williams took her chances when they came her way, converting all three breakpoint opportunities in the 72 minute match.

The former world number one raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set after an early break. Williams served out the rest of the set without drama while Ostapenko continued to go for her shots.

That's game and the first set to @Venuseswilliams! She takes this one 6-3.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yiRtJDGHiU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 11, 2017

Despite suffering another early break in the second set, the fiery Latvian fought back from 1-3 down to lead 4-3. After a couple holds, things unravelled quickly for the French Open winner, losing the last three games in quick succession to crash out of the running.

Williams advances to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the tenth time and at 37-years-old, will be the oldest player in the final four since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

But more importantly, the dream of a sixth Wimbledon title for Williams lives on…

Experience the full, extensive coverage of Wimbledon 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch all the matches, highlights, interviews, bloopers and much more. Don’t miss it!