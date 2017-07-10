Wimbledon Day 7: Manic Monday set to make things a little clearer

The second week of Wimbledon is upon us and ‘Manic Monday’ will see all the remaining players in action in the Round of 16.

It will also go a long way to separating the last of the wheat from the chaff as we approach the business end of the tournament.

Looking at the final sixteen in the men’s draw, it’s hard to see anyone breaking the dominance of the Big Four, given the improved form shown by them during the first six days.

Andy Murray has probably the easiest path of the four, with a match against Frenchman Benoit Paire followed by a potential last eight match against Sam Querrey or Kevin Anderson. The big-serving duo are by no means pushovers, and Murray will need to be on guard given his quarter-final loss to Anderson at the 2015 US Open, but you have to fancy the defending champion to exploit home advantage and at least make the last four.

The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has so far managed to reproduce his majestic form from his favourite surface in SW19. Get past the tricky Gilles Muller on Monday and he will then face either Marin Cilic or compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut, who are guaranteed to test his new-refound form to the limit.

A Murray-Nadal semifinal would also settle the battle for top of the world rankings as the one who progresses to the final would also return to the top of the world tennis tree.







In the other half of the draw, Roger Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov, who had been in fine form during the first week. Federer though, has a great record against the Bulgarian, leading 5-0 in their head to head, so should be favourite to set up a mouthwatering last-eight clash with either young gun Alexander Zverev or last year’s defeated finalist Milos Raonic.

One thing is sure, Federer will need to be on top of his game if he is to make the semi-finals.

Should he do so, his opponent is more than likely to be a revitalised Novak Djokovic, who has shown glimpses of his old self as he cruised through the first three rounds.

Day 6 stats: the 'Big 4' make a welcome return to Manic Monday…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/qga3Cjb5iK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2017

Djokovic meets Adrian Mannarino on Monday, and should he get past the tricky left-hander then a last eight match up against either Tomas Berdych or Dominic Thiem lies in prospect, neither of whom should worry an in-form former world number one.

Of course, it all looks straightforward on paper. But things don’t always go according to plan. Watching how things actually unfold will be fascinating.

The women’s draw, on the other hand, remains as open as ever and it is really difficult to pick a winner, or even the semi-finalists.

With two of the big names – in world number one Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza – set to meet, the draw will be minus a big obstacle to yet another a first-time winner.





While the likes of Elina Svitolina, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, and Johanna Konta will be looking at the draw with one eye on a maiden grand slam, Venus Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova and even new mom Victoria Azarenka will have other thoughts, and be quietly confident of adding another major to their name.

Tough battle today, moving on to week 2! @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/W1TiQgxZ3I — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 8, 2017

And let’s not forget newly crowned Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, who has also quietly made her way into the last 16. Could she pull off a second shock victory in two months?

All in all it adds up to yet another exciting week in prospect on the grass of south-west London.

