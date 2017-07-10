Agassi reveals key to Djokovic coaching

Andre Agassi insists his coaching role with Novak Djokovic boils down to making sure the former world number one is suitably focused.

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Agassi began working with Djokovic recently in a bid to reverse the Serb’s slump in fortunes over the last 12 months.

Djokovic has dropped to number four in the world, albeit he will reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon if he beats Adrian Mannarino in the last 16 on Monday.

Agassi has been at Wimbledon to watch Djokovic in action and says his informal arrangement with the 30-year-old revolves around his mental preparation.

Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic help to put the finishing touches to Novak Djokovic's preparations…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Mrfj8pXqVY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2017

"I don't know if I call it a coach. If I'd taken on a young player – you mould those players off the court, on the court. You almost implant your brain into them,” Agassi told the BBC.

"But Novak is a champion, he has been moulded, he knows what he is doing. You have to find the buttons that make him the best that he is, give him some tools.

"It's not about full-time, it is not about teaching him to win. My goodness, we have seen him do that plenty of times.

"It is about finding the parts that help him feel clear, so that he is able to execute his best game with conviction. (It is about) clarity and fight, to believe that good things are ahead, that you are going to get better every day.

Just watched @DjokerNole (very relaxed w Coach Agassi) & @rogerfederer (working on backhand returns) on practice courts @Wimbledon.Showdown? — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 9, 2017

"If we fight and we start thinking about the other side of the court a little bit more – there is a human over there that has to beat you. I like to see him when he is out there feeling clear, (then) he is just remarkable.

"When any player that hesitates or doesn't have conviction, or questions what they are doing, this is enough to make the difference."

