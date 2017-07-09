Courageous Kerber battles back from the brink

World No 1 Angelique Kerber rallied from a set and a break down to defeat American Shelby Rogers and move into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The German looked down and out on Court 2 before somehow finding a way back to record a 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory.

Rogers produced an inspired performance in the early stages of the match, her heavy hitting from the baseline causing Kerber no shortage of problems.

The World No 70 broke in the third game of the match, holding on from there to take the first set, and then broke again early in the second.

It seemed as if Kerber's recent struggles with form would catch up with her again, but the 29-year-old was able to claw her way back on level terms in the second set before dominating the tie-breaker and forcing a decider.

The first game of the third set was a marathon affair, with Rogers saving no less than six break points before finally relenting on the seventh.

Rogers would break back a few games later only for Kerber to re-establish her advantage shortly after.

It was all over when Rogers fired a service return long, as the German lived to fight another day.

"It was tough to find my rhythm actually. She played very well from the first point," Kerber said. "She was hitting the balls very hard.

"In the second set, I was starting to (feel) the ball better and better. I think the key was at the end that I was fighting, and I was never giving up at the end. Doesn't matter how the score was."

Next up for Kerber is a formidable foe in 14th seed Garbine Muguruza, after the Spaniard defeated Sorana Cirstea earlier in the day.

In other third-round results, Agnieszka Radwanska produced one of her best performances of the season to beat 19th seed Timea Bacsinszky, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The former World No 2 came into Wimbledon short on match practice as the result of a foot injury, and had been somewhat lucky to make it this far after saving two match points against second-round opponent Christina McHale.

Bacsinszky proved a very tough opponent, and was looking the likely winner after dominating the first set, but Radwanska was able to find another level, edging the second set before tearing through the third for a well-deserved victory.

Up next for the Pole is two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

And on a day of comebacks, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki was also able to turn her match against Anna Kontaveit around, rallying from a set and a break down to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

All of Saturday's women's singles results

1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4

9-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat 19-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 3-6 6-4 6-1

24-CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 7-6(6) 6-1

14-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2 6-2

Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-1

7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 6-4 6-0

5-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Anna Kontaveit (Estonia) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2

