Nadal prepares for week two at SW19

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal is chuffed to be entering the second week of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships in fine form.

The Spaniard is yet to drop a set in his three matches thus far, despite being pushed by rising star Karen Khachanov in round three, where Nadal had to turn on the class to win a tense third set tiebreaker.

Now, Nadal faces Frenchman Gilles Muller in the Round of 16 on Monday. The 16th seed has already picked a grass court title this year and reached the final four of the Aegon Championships last month.

"He's one of the toughest opponents possible on this surface, especially," the 31-year-old said of Muller on atpworldtour.com.

"Probably this is his best surface, without a doubt. He has a great serve and a great volley. He plays well from the baseline here. He's a tough, tough opponent.

"At the same time we are in the Round of 16. You cannot expect to have an easy opponent. So he's a very tough one, because he had played a lot on grass this year…all the matches are difficult. Let's see if I am able to keep playing well."

While the weather has certainly been warm in London, Nadal added that her does not mind the energy sapping conditions.

"It is always better when the sun is out there," he continued.

"The conditions become a little bit more drier, and the court is more firm. It's better obviously for me. It's always good to be in the second week. I hope the weather continues like this."

