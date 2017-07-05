Wozniacki triumphant in first round test

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was made to work hard for her win in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The fifth seed survived a second set comeback from Timea Babos to eventually win 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in an hour and 45 minutes. Babos was not going to die wondering and it cost her in the end, hitting 32 unforced errors to her 29 winners.

Babos' break early in the second set would set up a deciding set. Again the Hungarian struck early, but Wozniacki turned on the class to reel off the final six games in consecutive fashion for the victory.

Game, set, match. Babos pushed it to a 3rd set but in the end it was a relentless Wozniacki who emerged victorious, 6-4 4-6 6-1.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FB7mLGdcFk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 4, 2017

Wozniacki, who has never made it past the fourth round at SW19, will face Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova enjoyed a breezy 6-3, 6-2 win over Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur in just 62 minutes.

In an all-French clash, Kristina Mladenovic made light work of Pauline Parmentier, winning 6-1, 6-3 while 16th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was upset by Russia's Anastasia Rodionova 3-6, 7-6(6), 9-7 in an epic battle where Rodionova saved two match points.

