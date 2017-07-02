Maiden ATP World Tour title for Sugita

Japanese player Yuichi Sugita clinched his first ever title on the ATP World Tour on Saturday, after defeating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the final of the Antalya Open.

Sugita, who has also won three times on the Challenge Tour this year, defeated Mannarino 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to become only the third Japanese player ever to win on the circuit, alongside Shuzo Matsuoka and Kei Nishikori.

"I'm really happy to be the first champion in Antalya," Sugita said during the trophy presentation. "This is the most emotional moment of my career. I've won many Futures and Challenger titles, but never at a big tournament like this. It's just amazing. I can't believe it."

It was a sweltering day in Antalya but Sugita kept cool as a cucumber as he raced through the first set in just 30 minutes, breaking Mannarino in the second and sixth games.

Another break followed early in the second as Sugita seemed well on his way to victory, but Mannarino hit back strongly with consecutive breaks of his own, turning a 1-2 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

A third set seemed on the cards but Sugita dug deep, getting back on level terms another break before holding on for victory in the tie-breaker.

"Yuichi was just the better player today, he deserved to win," said Mannarino. "It is still a great week for me. I didn’t expect to be in the final at the beginning of the week and I had some very tough matches here. Congratulations also to the organizers for a great first edition of this event."

Following his victory at the Aegon Surbiton Trophy three weeks ago, Sugita also becomes the first player in history to win on grass on both the ATP World Tour and ATP Challenger Tour in the same season.