Djokovic cruises past Pospisil at Eastbourne

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic beat Vasek Pospisil in the second round of the grass-court Eastbourne International on Wednesday.

In a match lasting one hour and 27 minutes, the Serb beat Pospisil of Canada 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarter-final clash against either Donald Young or Jared Donaldson, who play later in the day.

Djokovic held his serve throughout while breaking his opponent's serve in the 10th game of the opening set and then again in the sixth game of the next set to run out a comfortable winner.

This was the Serb's first match since he was beaten in the Roland Garros quarter-finals by Dominic Thiem.

In an interview after his victory, the 30-year-old Djokovic said he enjoyed being back on court in Eastbourne.

"I've enjoyed myself very much," Djokovic said. "Not so much yesterday as we were waiting for the rain to stop. It's a wonderful little town. We are just on the beach.

"On the sunny day the other day there was a lot more to do the other day. It's a beautiful venue. It's a pleasure to be here.

"I've been to Beachy Head. It does wonders. Hopefully, it works for me this week.

"It's a beautiful Centre Court. I enjoyed every minute of it."

More rain disrupted proceedings later in the day, leading to several suspended matches which will resume on Thursday.

Wednesday’s men’s results at the rain-delayed Eastbourne event:

Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3

Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) beat Franko Skugor (Croatia) 7-6(5) 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat 5-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-3 7-5

6-Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(9)

7-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3

Donald Young (U.S.) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-4 7-5