Babos crashes out in Mallorca

Eighth-seed Timea Babos crashed out of the Mallorca Open on Monday, falling at the first hurdle to Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in three sets.

Hungarian Babos has now lost her last six first-round matches in WTA Tour events and went down 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to the world number 46.

The only other opening round match to take place in Spain saw second seed Anastasija Sevastova defeat Belgium’s Elise Mertens 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-1.

Top seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s match against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain was suspended for bad light with the Russian leading 3-2 in the deciding set.

Tuesday will see several other big names in action, including Kirsten Flipkens, Roberta Vinci, Eugenie Bouchard and Caroline Garcia.