McEnroe questions Djokovic after ‘inexplicable’ performance

John McEnroe has questioned former World No 1 Novak Djokovic's level of commitment after he capitulated in the final set of his Roland Garros quarter-final against Dominic Thiem.

The defending champion went down 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0, and was bageled in the final set – the first time that's happened at a Grand Slam since 2005.

McEnroe said it was an "inexplicable" performance from the Serb.

"I don't remember seeing a time in the last six to eight years when Novak mailed it in," he told BBC Sport. "He basically gave up.

"It looked in the third set like he just didn't want to be out there, couldn't compete any more, and that's shocking for a guy that's won as much as he has and prides himself on competition," said McEnroe.

"It just shows you everyone's human.

"On paper it was the most interesting quarter but to see it tail off like that is highly surprising.

"If you had told me a year ago, when he was the only guy since Rod Laver holding all four Slams that this is what we'd be talking about now, I'd have told you you were nuts."

For Djokovic's part, he admitted he was not currently performing at his best level.

"For me, it's a whole new situation that I'm facing," the Serb said.

"Especially in the last seven, eight months, not winning any tournament, which hasn't happened in many years.

"I guess you've got to go through it, try to learn your lessons and figure out how to get out of it stronger.

"It's a big challenge, but I'm up for it."

Djokovic recently hooked up with former great Andre Agassi, after parting company with almost his entire coaching staff last month.

But the American was only by his side for the first three rounds in Paris because of prior engagements elsewhere.

"Don't put Andre in the midst of this," Djokovic said. "This final set, of course, that's all me.

"His influence and impact on my game, it's going to take time.

"It's not something that comes out in the first week. We have spent seven days together. We just got to know each other."

Wimbledon is not far away, and while Djokovic does not usually play a warm-up tournament prior to the event, he may decide on a different approach this time around.

"Trust me, I'm thinking about many things, especially in the last couple months," he said.

"I'm just trying to sense what's the best thing for me now.

"Obviously, it's not an easy decision to make, but I will see how I feel after Roland Garros and then decide what to do next."

Are you ready for world class clay court tennis? Don’t miss a single moment by catching all the LIVE Roland Garros 2017 action on FOX Sports Play.