Djokovic building up steam in Rome

Novak Djokovic feels he is getting back on track after a couple of solid performances at the ongoing Italian Open.

The world number two – who has just one title to his name for the year so far – has dropped just two service games this week in Rome and now finds himself up against Juan Martin Del Potro in Friday's quarter-finals.

"I feel like today's match was one of the better ones that I have played this clay-court season, but also in the past couple of months," the Serb told the press after his straight set win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday.

"It came at the right time, of course. All the players are aiming to raise their level of tennis as we're approaching Paris, but especially here in Rome at one of the biggest and best tournaments in the world.

"I would love to be able to continue playing at this level and even higher as the tournament progresses.”

Djokovic leads del Potro 13-4 in their head-to-head and has won their only two meetings on clay.

The lanky Argentine, who has been troubled by a plethora of wrist issues over the years, is using the event as a preparation for the French Open and has gained much confidence following his straight set win over seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

"My game is improving on this surface, which is important for my confidence," revealed the Tandil native.

"I think I'm not very far away from my highest level, so I'm happy for that. I'm looking forward to doing it tomorrow against Novak."