Djokovic: I feel like I’m in transition

Novak Djokovic feels his game is still in transition after being beaten by Rafa Nadal in the semi-final of the Madrid Open.

The Serb lost in straight sets – 6-2, 6-4 – to his Spanish opponent, his first defeat to Nadal since 2014, but still feels he is making progress after a difficult year so far.

The 29-year-old Djokovic axed his entire support staff earlier this month after falling from the number one spot in the ATP rankings and seemingly lost all his confidence and mental fortitude.

Reaching the last-four in Madrid will, hopefully, give him some confidence and momentum going into the rest of the season.

Djokovic told Spanish media outlets: "If I could describe my tennis in one word, I feel like I'm in transition. From the beginning of my career, I have been very fortunate to experience only an upwards direction in my success and results.

"I have been playing at a high level and with consistent results for many years. After winning Roland Garros, I didn't know how I was going to feel.

"I never had that issue after winning a big trophy, of bouncing back and finding new ways to motivate and inspire myself. That is, to keep playing at that level and stay emotionally recharged."

The Serbian added: "But last year I found some emptiness for the first time in my life in terms of motivation.

"I needed a few months to think about things and get that mojo back on the court. I felt that the start of the season went really well for me this year, winning in Doha. I unfortunately lost in Australia, but mentally I felt better and better as time went by.

"My game just hasn't been there. I'm happy I reached the semi-finals in Madrid, which has been my best result this year. It shows me I'm on the right path."