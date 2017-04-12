Kyrgios: I’m in a happier place

Nick Kyrgios believes he is in a “happier place” after an upturn in his results.

Kyrgios has reached the semi-finals in Marseille, Acapulco and Miami in his recent tournaments, as well as winning two singles matches for Australia in the Davis Cup last weekend.

The 21-year-old endured a troubled 2016, and was booed in his homeland at January's Australian Open, but says he is beginning to turn his mindset around.

Let's get it today boys ???? pic.twitter.com/1lBBBEv08F — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 8, 2017

"I’ve become a bit more of a professional, and it’s showing," he said.

"I’m in a happier place, playing the game as it’s meant to be played. I’m not going back to the hotel hating the game.”

Kyrgios appears to be turning around his public approval ratings too after receiving a far more positive reaction at the Davis Cup, in Brisbane, than at the Australian Open.

"I got booed off the court at the Australian Open, and I honestly don’t know why," he added.

"They really embraced me this time. I got two big wins, and everyone likes to win."