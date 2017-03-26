Radwanska suffers early exit in Miami

Fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska suffered a surprise defeat to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the third round of the Miami Open.

Lucic-Baroni needed just over an hour to complete a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Radwanska to book a last 16 encounter against American wildcard Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Radwanska had succumbed to Lucic-Baroni in the second round of the Australian Open and history repeated itself after the Croat won the first set in less than 20 minutes.

The Pole had no answer to Lucic-Baroni’s series of winners, although the second set was a tighter affair.

Lucic-Baroni was forced to defend seven break points, but she survived and ensured Radwanska didn’t hold her serve at all during the entire match.

Mattek-Sands will face Lucic-Baroni after she took the scalp of another seed, following her win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The 17th seed took the first set 6-4, but Mattek-Sands fought back to take the next two 6-0, 6-3.

Amongst the other seeds in action, Garbiñe Muguruza came from behind to beat Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.