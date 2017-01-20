Djokovic: I tried my best

A disappointed Novak Djokovic spoke to the press following his shock loss in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Serb would go down in five sets to an inspired Denis Istomin, but Djokovic’s error-ridden performance was as much to blame for the loss as Istomin’s class. Djokovic notched up no less than 72 unforced errors.

Despite things not going his way for large portions of the match, Djokovic revealed that he never gave up.

"It's just that, you know, it's one of these days when you don't feel that great on the court, don't have much rhythm, and the player you're playing against is feeling the ball very well," quipped the six-time champion.

"So, you know, that's sport. I started the season very well. Again, it's a tennis match. On a given day, you can lose. I mean, nothing is impossible.

"What can I do? I did try my best till the last shot, but it didn't work."

The 12-time grand slam winner added that it was a shock to be leaving Melbourne so early, especially given his superlative record at the event.

This is Djokovic’s earliest departure from the Australian Open since 2006 when he was knocked out of the first round as a 19-year-old.

"I'm not used to losing in Australian Open second round. I've always played so well," added the 29-year-old.

"Throughout the last ten years, I've won six titles here. This court has been so nice to me. I enjoyed it very much. Of course, it's disappointing. But the end of the day I have to accept it."

When asked what he took from the match, a dejected Djokovic responded: "I take my bag…and I go home."

