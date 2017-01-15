Australian Open: Matches you can’t afford to miss

The draw of the 2017 Australian Open has been finalised and we take a look at some of the red-hot first round action in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic v Fernando Verdasco

The six-time Australian Open winner and defending champ has a tricky opening match against former world number seven Fernando Verdasco.

The Spaniard is a two-time quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park and has four wins against Djokovic, but is 8-4 down in their head-to-head.

Recently at the Qatar Open, Djokovic was forced to come back from a set down and saved five match points to overcome Verdasco. The world number 40 will be hoping for revenge come the first round…

Serena Williams v Belinda Bencic

The world number two faces a potential banana peel in the form of the talented Belinda Bencic in the first round.

The upcoming Swiss star actually knocked over Williams in their last encounter at the 2015 Rogers Cup. The upset saw Bencic became the youngest player to beat Williams since Maria Sharapova.

That Rogers Cup victory was the 19-year-old’s first and biggest title, but she has featured in two WTA finals since. Williams will need to watch her closely…

Rafael Nadal v Florian Meyer

Unfortunately for Rafael Nadal, he arrives in Melbourne far from the form that saw him win a grand slam a year for nine years. At the 2016 Australian Open, he suffered his first opening round loss at the event, with that man Verdasco knocking him over in five sets.

This time around, he faces Florian Meyer who has a hard court win against Nadal at the 2011 Shanghai Masters, when Nadal was in his prime.

With Nadal boasting just three wins from his last six outings, Meyer will fancy his chances…

Nick Kyrgios v Gastao Elias

This match is Nick Kyrgios’ first professional clash since his eight-week ban for tanking at the Shanghai Masters in October. The Australian cuts a controversial figure at the best of times and is often in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

But for all his flaws, he is exceptionally talented. This match will be an indication of just how seriously he wants to take his tennis career (the 21-year-old has already hinted at retirement) and it will be fascinating to see how the crowd in Melbourne receives him.

Sam Stosur v Heather Watson

Sam Stosur is the epitome of Australian grit and as a result will be one of the fan favourites this year.

The tenacious veteran will no doubt be eager to make amends for her first round loss last year in what may be her final appearance at the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old faces three-time WTA winner Heather Watson in what is sure to be a fantastic match-up.

