#AO2017 Melbourne: the host city

The Australian Open has been hosted in each one of Australia’s major cities, but has made Melbourne its home since 1972. FOX Sports Asia took a look into the history of this beautiful city and discovered some interesting facts.

  • Melbourne is Australia’s second most populous city with a population of more than 4.5 million people
  • The city was briefly named ‘Batmania’ after one of its founding fathers, John Batman
  • It was founded in 1835 and the city was eventually named Melbourne by governor of New South Wales, Sir Richard Bourke
  • It became one of the largest and wealthiest cities in the world during the Victorian gold rush in the 1850s
  • Melbourne was the capital of Australia for 26 years between 1901 and 1927, before that title was handed to Canberra
  • It was named the world’s most liveable city for the sixth year in a row in 2016 by the Economist Intelligence Unit



  • Melbourne hosted the 1956 Summer Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games and is considering bidding for either the 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympics
  • In January, which is the middle of the Australian summer, Melbourne temperatures range from 15.6 degrees Celsius to 26.3 degrees Celsius, but as the players know – it can get much hotter
  • In addition to extreme heat, rain can also be an issue as there are an average of almost nine rainy days in January

