AO2017 Melbourne: the host city

The Australian Open has been hosted in each one of Australia’s major cities, but has made Melbourne its home since 1972. FOX Sports Asia took a look into the history of this beautiful city and discovered some interesting facts.

Melbourne is Australia’s second most populous city with a population of more than 4.5 million people

The city was briefly named ‘Batmania’ after one of its founding fathers, John Batman

It was founded in 1835 and the city was eventually named Melbourne by governor of New South Wales, Sir Richard Bourke

It became one of the largest and wealthiest cities in the world during the Victorian gold rush in the 1850s

Melbourne was the capital of Australia for 26 years between 1901 and 1927, before that title was handed to Canberra

It was named the world’s most liveable city for the sixth year in a row in 2016 by the Economist Intelligence Unit





Melbourne hosted the 1956 Summer Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games and is considering bidding for either the 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympics

In January, which is the middle of the Australian summer, Melbourne temperatures range from 15.6 degrees Celsius to 26.3 degrees Celsius, but as the players know – it can get much hotter

In addition to extreme heat, rain can also be an issue as there are an average of almost nine rainy days in January

Don’t miss a single moment of the Australian Open 2017 by catching all the LIVE action in our extensive coverage on FOX Sports Play.