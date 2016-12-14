Report sparks Djokovic coach rumours

A report from a Serbian publication revealed that Novak Djokovic could sign up Nenad Zimonjic as a new coach.

According to Telegraf, Zimonjic – a fellow Serb, a former doubles world number one player and three time grand slam winner – could replace Boris Becker as head coach of Djokovic's team.

The German legend and Djokovic split earlier this month following a disappointing end to the year, where he lost his world number one ranking to Andy Murray.

Marian Vajda, Djokovic's long time coach, will remain part of the coaching team but is apparently unable to travel with the 12-time grand slam winner to all of the tournaments. Thus, it is imperative for Djokovic to find a replacement for Becker in the near future.