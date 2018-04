Jack Sock brought the Qizhong Stadium to its feet after this amazing trick shot during his match at the Shanghai Masters.

The American was facing Gilles Simon in a thrilling quarter-final. In the midst of a pulsating rally, Sock hustled back to fetch a lob from the Frenchman, only to produce a tweener lob winner of his own.

You have to see it to believe it…

This tweener business just never gets old…