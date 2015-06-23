The Wimbledon danger men?

The general trend by fans is to pick their winner of the men’s event out of the top few seeds and this year the interest seems to be firmly focussed on Novak Djokovic defending his title, Roger Federer winning a possible eighth title and Andy Murray winning a second title. There are others but the interest has been generally on the top three in the men’s game.

Even though former two-time champion Rafael Nadal has had a poor run of form in recent times he can never be written off especially after winning the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14 on grass.

The group of players that are on my list are not necessarily going to be on many people’s radar to win the Wimbledon title, but on a good day each can surprise any of the favourites, and could possibly go on and do something special, just like the unseeded Goran Ivanisevic did in 2001, when he won the title.

The players that are hardest to handle on the grass surface of Wimbledon are those with a big weapon in their game.

The group I have chosen, that could surprise a few of the big names, all have big serves and a variety of strengths that make them really really tough to beat on fast surfaces with an uneven bounce which SW19 is renown.

Here goes…….

1. Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland is ranked fourth in the world and is the current French Open champion. His best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the quarter-final in 2014. What makes Stan interesting is that he is unpredictable and when playing well he is able to beat anyone and when off is capable of crashing out early. He does have the perfect weapons to play on grass courts, a big serve, volleys well, returns well and has great ground strokes on both wings especially on the backhand side. He is quite capable of winning this tournament and is a definite dark horse for the title.

2. Gilles Muller of Luxembourg is ranked 34th in the world and is one of those underrated players that has the ideal game for grass court tennis. This past weekend Andy Murray won the Queen’s title but the only set he dropped in the event was against Muller in an extremely tight match. The left-handed Muller has a huge serve and volley game and is generally solid with his ground strokes. He may not be a contender to win the title but has the potential to cause an upset or two.

3. Kevin Anderson the tall South African has a monster serve with good ground strokes and a decent volley. His best showing at Wimbledon was the fourth round last year. He lost in the final of the Queen’s tournament last weekend to Murray but is improving all the time and is ranked 14th in the world. He will be a threat against anyone he plays.

4. Grigor Dimitrov has big potential with a solid all round game. The Bulgarian has performed well on grass in the past winning the 2014 Queen’s title and reaching the Wimbledon semi-final in 2014. He is ranked 11 in the world and though has not looked quite as good as in 2014 he definitely has the armoury to do very well at Wimbledon.

5. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is the only French player with a very big serve and added to that are solid groundstroke’s and a useful volley. His best performance at Wimbledon is reaching the semi-final in 2011 and 2012. He is currently ranked 12 in the world and is in good form having reached the French Open semi-finals. He is definitely one to watch at Wimbledon.

6. Tomas Berdych is quite possible the most powerful player on the tour. He is the complete player including a massive serve and on grass he is tough to beat. The Czech is ranked 6th in the world and did reach the Wimbledon final in 2010 losing to Rafael Nadal. He is another player that is quite capable of winning the event in 2015.

7. John Isner is the very tall American that is known for his huge serve and big forehand. His world ranking is 16th and is a threat to anyone he faces. Surprisingly with the weapons he has, he has not done much at Wimbledon; his best result is reaching the third round in 2014. He did reach the quarter-finals of Queen’s losing to Viktor Troicki in straight sets last week. If his game is working well he is quite capable of going far at Wimbledon and will be a threat to all of the top seeds with his all round power game.

8. Milos Raonic is another one of those tall players with huge weapons, especially his first and second serve. The Canadian has been marching up the rankings in the past two years and currently sits at eighth. He returns serve very well off both wings and has one of the biggest serves in the sport, which is perfect for grass court tennis. He reached the Queen’s quarter-final losing in three sets to Gilles Simon. His best performance at Wimbledon was in 2014 reaching the semi-finals. He is definitely one of those players quite capable of winning the title.

9. Ivo Karlovic is here simply due to one thing only and that is the biggest serve in the sport. The 2.11 m (6 ft 11) Croat might be 36-years-old but has shown a huge improvement overall in his game. Once thought only to have a serve, his forearm and volleying have improved. He reached the semi- final of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany losing to Roger Federer but did beat Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals and also reached the quarter-finals of the Topshelf Open in the Netherlands. In 2009 he reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Though he is unlikely to win the title he could quite easily shock a few seeded players.

Well that is my take on the few players that could surprise a few of the big names at SW19 from June 29 – July 12.

