Dimitrov: I have to beat top players consistently

Girgor Dimitrov is determined to become reach the summit of the rankings one day, but he admitted that he has to keep beating the best players on the circuit on a consistent basis if he is to achieve that goal.

Dimitrov took a step in the right direction on Friday as he cruised past world number four Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the China Open in Beijing.

Not only was this the first time that the Bulgarian had beaten Nadal, but it was also his third victory over a top 10 opponent this season as he beat world number two Andy Murray at the Miami Open and world number three Stan Wawrinka at the Western & Southern Open.

“I played an excellent match,” Dimitrov said. “There's not much else to say except for sure I'm proud. A lot of the work is paying off. Playing Nadal itself is a pretty rough part.

“I think the toughest part is mentally, for sure. When you play against him, I think a lot of players can keep up with the game to a certain extent, but then you might get a little shaky, you might miss a few balls, all of a sudden he's back into the game. There's a lot of obstacles throughout the whole match.

“Against him, you know that you got to fight pretty much every point. At some point it becomes, like, a mental game, especially when you get out there and play against like a really good player.”

Dimitrov admitted that beating Nadal for the first time in his career ranked among his most memorable wins.

“For sure one of my biggest wins. But I had many other wins that meant more to me, for sure,” he said. “Of course, beating Rafa has always been one of my goals, so to speak. But as I said, again, if I want to be up there, if I want to get to the top, meaning not just to enter the top 10, but to aim even higher andpossibly be No. 1 in the world, that means that I need to play against those players pretty much every single week and beat them on regular basis. Right now I just want to look at it as just another match.”

The 25-year-old has failed to win a single title this year and has been less than impressive in the four grand slams as his best performance came at the US Open, where he managed to reach the fourth round. Despite this, Dimitrov doesn’t believe his season has been one to forget.

“Overall the season hasn't been that bad, but I had bad results at some points, that's for sure,” he said. “I think I was lacking in a lot of things on and off the court. There was a time that for sure I was not performing well, meaning I was not happy with myself, the way I was practicing, the way I was playing.

“There [were] a lot of things that in a way in my head I wanted to change, that I wanted to sort of construct differently. I think there was like a point to me that I said, Okay, well, it's just baby steps. I think it's kind of hard for a player that has been there, meaning inside the top 10, and having to basically start grinding again.”