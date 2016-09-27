Williams crushes retirement rumours

Serena Williams revealed that she will continue to play at the highest level despite a string of disappointing results.

The American superstar was unable to continue her dominance of the women's game in 2016. Last season, Williams won the first three grand slams and finished the year as the world number one with no equal.

In 2016, with Wimbledon being her only slam, Williams would surrender her top spot to an inspiring Angelique Kerber.

This, combined with a couple injuries and turning 35-years-old on Sunday, has lead to some critics suggesting that it may be time to hang up her racket for good. However, Williams certainly does not see it that way…



"If I'm losing I'm going to figure out a way to win, so I can't sit here and say that would be it," the 22-time grand slam winner told Sky Sports.

"Health issues can be tough. I have been dealing with a lot of health issues since Wimbledon and that has been really frustrating. I told [sister] Venus that it ruined my Olympics.

"I was just really sad because I worked so hard to play the Olympics and I wouldn't even play. I showed up and I just couldn't even play."

Despite 21 years on the professional circuit, Williams revealed that she still has plenty of desire to win an that second place is unacceptable.

"I don't know what it is inside me, but I always want to win," she added.

"Second is a loss for me. For me if you are not first you are last and I don't know if that is a good thing or a bad thing, but when I do eventually end my career I want to know that I always did the best that I could and I wasn't happy or satisfied with second or third place."

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou echoed Williams resilient attitude and indicated that because of her status as a tennis legend, the pressure is greater to perform.

"We have to bounce back," quipped Mouratoglou.

"The pressure went to another level now that she's a legend. She was the champion now she is a legend, but she will be back because she is the best in the world to bounce back.

"This year she won only one [Grand Slam] and made two finals so she was in a position to win three, winning one more is more than probable. It's more than a possibility."