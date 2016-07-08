Williams ecstatic after reaching Wimbledon final

Serena Williams was in a dominant mood during her semi-final clash against Elena Vesnina on Thursday, and admitted that she felt “good” after cruising to a 6-2, 6-0 win in just 48 minutes.

The world number one has only dropped one set throughout her entire Wimbledon campaign, which came during her second round match against American compatriot Christina McHale.

Since then, Williams has looked in impeccable form and after swatting Vesnina away with ease, she is now just one match away from winning her first grand slam of 2016.

“I felt good,” she told reporters. “I felt like I was there no matter what happened. I obviously felt like I had a chance to make it to the final.”

Should Williams triumph in the final at the All England Club, she will tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 grand slam titles. She had the chance to achieve the feat during the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, but fell short in the final as she was beaten by Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza respectively.

“I mean, I think for anyone else in this whole planet, it would be a wonderful accomplishment,” she said. “For me, it’s not enough. I need to feel that trophy. But I think that’s what makes me different. That’s what makes me Serena.”

So, who will be Williams’ opponent in the final? None other than the woman who beat her to win her maiden grand slam at the Australian Open this year. Kerber booked her spot in the final after triumphing over Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4.

Williams is wary of the threat that stands before her in the final, but made it clear that she will take a fearless approach as it worked for Kerber when the pair met in the final in Melbourne at the beginning of the year.

“She came out swinging, ready to win. She was fearless,” the 34-year-old said. “That’s something I learned. When I go into a final, I, too, need to be fearless like she was.”

