Anderson through to Winston-Salem Open final

Second seed Kevin Anderson has booked his spot in the final of the Winston-Salem Open after beating Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 39 minutes on Friday.

Anderson will be featuring in his first Winston-Salem Open final as his best finish prior to this year's event came last year, where he reached the third round before being beaten by Sam Querrey.

Anderson and Jaziri held serve for the first nine games of the first set before the South African, who saved all three of his break points, broke Jaziri in the 10th game to clinch the set 6-4.

Anderson and Jaziri continued to trade blows at the beginning of the second set as they held serve for the first three games before Anderson extended his advantage by breaking Jaziri in the fourth game. He then proceeded to hold serve in the next game to take a 4-1 lead.

Jaziri, who saved five break points in the second set, launched a minor comeback and found himself trailing 5-3 before Anderson held serve in the ninth game and converted match point on his third attempt to progress to the final.

Anderson will face French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the final and will be looking to win his first singles title on the ATP Tour since triumphing at the Delray Beach International Tennis Championships in March 2012.

Earlier in the day, Herbert continued his dream run in the tournament as he stunned 13th seed Steve Johnson in a sensational 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 come-from-behind win in an hour and 40 minutes.

Herbert recorded 19 aces during the match and saved four out of the six break points he faced to advance to the first ATP final of his career.