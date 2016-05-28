Third round exit for Ivanovic

World number 16 and 14th seed Ana Ivanovic crashed out of Roland Garros on Saturday, after a straight-sets defeat to Elina Svitolina.

The Serbian was trumped 6-4, 6-4 by the Ukranian in the key third round clash, ending the momentum gained with first and second round victories over Oceane Dodin and Kurumi Nara, respectively.

Ivanovic slipped to a 4-1 deficit in the second set, rallying briefly to level proceedings at 4-4, before Svitolina’s resurgence brought her entry into the round of 16, where she will face American Serena Williams or France’s Kristina Mladenovic.

Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky beat Pauline Parmentier of France 6-4, 6-2. Parmentier broke her opponent twice in the opening set, but lost her own service three times.

Bacsinszky was hardly threatened in the second set – and will challenge American Venus Williams or Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in the fourth round.

A straight-sets triumph also greeted Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakhstan star trounced Italian Karin Knapp 6-1, 6-1.

Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova took Spain’s Carla Suarez-Navarro to 6-4, 3-6, setting up a decisive final set. The pressure ultimately tolled on the 27-year-old, who won just one game that decider.

