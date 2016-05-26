Murray wins in five sets in Paris

Second seed Andy Murray fought his way back to win his second round match in five sets at Roland Garros when he defeated Frenchman Mathias Bourgue on Wednesday.

This was the Brits tenth set in the championship so far after surviving a five-set-thriller in the first round.

Murray looked lethargic against Bourgue but eventually won 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a match lasting three hours and 38 minutes.

In the first set, Murray cruised breaking his opponent’s serve twice to win 6-2.

The second seed started off the next set well by holding his serve and breaking his opponents to lead 2-0. But the 164th-ranked Frenchman broke right back and held his own serve to even things up at 2-2. He then broke Murray’s serve two more times to claim the set 6-2.

The 22-year-old Frenchman never let off in the third set, breaking his opponent’s serve in the first game and continued to mix up his game with quality drop shots, volleys and forehand winners to take the set 6-4.

In the first game of the fourth, Murray saved three break points to hold his serve. Things went with serve until the fourth game when Bourgue was broken for Murray to lead 3-1. Murray held serve then broke again in the eighth game to take the set 6-2 and set up a decider.

Things went with serve until the fourth game of the fifth set when Murray broke his opponent’s serve to lead 3-1. Murray held his own serve and game later he broke again to lead 5-1.

Bourgue had not given up and broke Murray’s serve then held his own but that was as close as he got as Murray served out and won the final set and match 6-3.

In the third round, Murray will face the 37-year-old big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic who won a five-set-thriller against Australian Jordan Thompson.

In some other men’s singles second round matches – ninth-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet was a comfortable winner against American Bjorn Fratangelo, winning 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Serbian 22nd seed Viktor Troicki got past countryman Dusan Lajovic, who retired injured, while Troicki was leading 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 and 15th seed American John Isner downed Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Australian 17th seed Nick Kyrgios cruised past Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 and Albert Ramos of Spain beat Marco Trungelliti of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

In an upset Andrej Martin of Slovakia beat French 29th seed Lucas Pouille 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 while big-serving Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic cruised past Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 7-6(0), 6-1.

French 16th seed Gilles Simon beat Guido Pella of Argentina in a five-set marathon, winning 4-6, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-4.

