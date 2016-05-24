Murray facing uphill battle

Second seed Andy Murray will need to overturn a two-set deficit for just the ninth time in his career if he is to avoid a first-round exit at Roland Garros.

Murray arrived in Paris as one of the tournament favourites after a strong start to his clay-court campaign which included claiming the Italian Open title where he defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the final.

However, the Scot is now facing a testing task just to make it into the second round, let alone challenge for the title.

Czech qualifier Radek Stepanek was leading 6-3 6-3 0-6 2-4 when his clash with Murray on Monday was suspended due to bad light. Murray has not lost in the first round of a grand slam since the 2008 Australian Open.

Murray was on the backfoot from the start of the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier, but despite Stepanek’s attempts to stall the 29-year-old’s momentum in the third and fourth set – he received a warning after taking a toilet break and then changing his shirt – Murray was well positioned to force a decider when play was called off for the day.

