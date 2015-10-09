Radwanska, Bacsinszky through in Beijing

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska beat Angelique Kerber to reach the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday.

The Pole beat the German 10th seed 6-1, 6-4 only dropping three points on her second serve and snapping a two-game losing streak to Kerber.

It took Radwanska just 26 minutes to win the first set, before she fell 3-0 behind in the second. However, she went on to win six of the next seven games to win the match in just over an hour.

The Pole next faces fifth seed Garbine Muguruza Blanco of Spain, after she beat America's Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-1, 7-5.

In another quarter-final match, Swiss twelfth seed Timea Bacsinszky won a hard three setter against Italy’s Sara Errani 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 13 minutes.

Bacsinszky next faces sixth seed Ana Ivanovic of Serbia in the semi-finals, who beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 7-5.