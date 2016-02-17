Ivanovic dismantles Gavrilova in Dubai

Ana Ivanovic sent out a serious message of intent to the rest of the draw at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by dismantling Daria Gavrilova in under an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Ivanovic utilized the fast conditions of the hard courts in Dubai to devastating effect as she hit 19 winners en route to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

A feature of the former world number one’s play was how far inside the baseline she positioned herself when the young Australian was serving. Without a strong enough serve, Gavrilova was unable to push the Serb back and was consequently under constant pressure throughout the entire match.

“Here the ball flies a little bit, so I tried to use that to my advantage and move forward a little bit. And I did that very well and was very aggressive on my returns, so overall I’m very happy,” Ivanovic said after the match.

Her reward is a meeting with defending champion and top seed Simona Halep in the next round.

Elsewhere, in her first match since the addition of Justine Henin to her coaching team, Elina Svitolina earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory over qualifier Jana Cepelova.

Tsvetana Pironkova pushed Barbora Strycova but the latter progressed with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

There was a straight sets triumph for Sara Errani over Saisai Zheng while Jelena Jankovic and Yaroslava Shvedova both had to go the full distance to defeat Belinda Bencic and Roberta Vinci respectively.